Expedition Orderbook Stands at 32 Ships, Over 7,000 Berths

The booming expedition cruise market is continuing to drive newbuild orders, with 32 expedition ships slated for delivery between today and 2022.

Hurtigruten’s late October surprise of a third newbuild at Kleven pushed the expedition orderbook over 7,000 berths, and made it 32 ships with an average capacity of 225 guests at an average size of 13,3224 tons.

Huritgruten has the biggest capacity plans, with three 530-guest ships adding 1,590 berths to the market.

Next up is Ponant, with an additional 990 berths coming, following the French brand's double ship delivery earlier this year.

VARD, part of Fincantieri, dominates the orderbook with 11 newbuilds.

Four ships are under construction at CMIH in China for SunStone, while Kleven has three ships on order and Croatia’s Brodosplit has two.

In addition are two-ship orders at Mariotti Damen from Seabourn, part of Carnival Corporation, and Crystal's Endeavor-class, under construction at Genting's MV Werften.

These numbers are only set to grow based on newbuild options on existing contracts, potential market entrants, and more ships from established players in the industry.

