Expedition Orderbook Stands at 32 Ships, Over 7,000 Berths

The booming expedition cruise market is continuing to drive newbuild orders, with 32 expedition ships slated for delivery between today and 2022.

Hurtigruten’s late October surprise of a third newbuild at Kleven pushed the expedition orderbook over 7,000 berths, and made it 32 ships with an average capacity of 225 guests at an average size of 13,3224 tons.

Huritgruten has the biggest capacity plans, with three 530-guest ships adding 1,590 berths to the market.

Next up is Ponant, with an additional 990 berths coming, following the French brand's double ship delivery earlier this year.

VARD, part of Fincantieri, dominates the orderbook with 11 newbuilds.  

Four ships are under construction at CMIH in China for SunStone, while Kleven has three ships on order and Croatia’s Brodosplit has two.

In addition are two-ship orders at Mariotti Damen from Seabourn, part of Carnival Corporation, and Crystal's Endeavor-class, under construction at Genting's MV Werften.

These numbers are only set to grow based on newbuild options on existing contracts, potential market entrants, and more ships from established players in the industry.

Expedition Orderbook:

Cruise LineShipCost(1)TonnageCapacityYardSailingDelivery
Scenic Eclipse $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World January 2019
Coral Expeditions Adventurer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia Q1 2019
Mystic Cruises World Explorer $85 9,300 200 West Sea World March 2019
Hapag-Lloyd H/Nature $155 16,100 230 VARD World April 2019
Hurtigruten Roald Amundsen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Spring 2019
Oceanwide Hondius $85 6,300 196 Brodosplit World May 2019
Celebrity Flora $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos May 2019
Ponant Le Bougainville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Summer 2019
Ponant Le Dumont-d'Urville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Summer 2019
SunStone Greg Mortimer $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August 2019
Hapag-Lloyd H/Inspiration $155 16,100 230 VARD World October 2019
Antarctica XXI M/Explorer $50 4,900 100 ASENAV World Q4 2019
Hurtigruten Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World TBA 2019
Lindblad NG Endurance $135 12,000 126 Ulstein World Jan 2020
Ponant Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World Q1 2020
Crystal Endeavor $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World Q1 2020
Silversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos March 2020
Scenic Eclipse II $185 16,500 228 Uljanik Group World Q2 2020
Ponant Le Surville $110 10,000 180 VARD World Q2 2020
SunStone Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August 2020
Quark Unnamed $150 13,000 200 Brodosplit World TBA 2020
Lindblad Unnamed $135 12,000 126 Ulstein World Q1 2021
SunStone Ocean Victory $65 8,000 200 CMIH World March 2021
Seabourn Unnamed $225 23,000 264 Mariotti Damen World June 2021
Ponant Unnamed $324 30,000 270 VARD World Q2 2021
Viking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2 2021
Hapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2 2021
Hurtigruten Unnamed $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Q2 2021
SunStone Unnamed $65 8,000 160 CMIH World August 2021
Crystal Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2021
Seabourn Unnamed $225 23,000 264 Mariotti Damen World May 2022
Viking Ocean Unnamed TBA TBA TBA VARD World Q2 2022
Crystal Unnamed $195 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2022

(1) In Millions

