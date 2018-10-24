Stardust Supper Club Coming to Crystal Serenity

Crystal Cruises announced it would debut a new Supper Club experience on Crystal Serenity when the ship emerges follow its drydock this November.

Crystal said the Stardust Supper Club will combine culinary experience and style with the "glamorous vibe found in dining concepts of a different era."

Set in the ship’s Stardust Club, the supper club will be offered on the first and final “Black Tie Optional”* evenings of voyages beginning with cruises of eight days or more.

“The Stardust Supper Club highlights the music and vibe of the exclusive clubs of the Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin heyday, and perfectly complements the elegance of a formal evening aboard Crystal ships,” said Toni Neumeister, Crystal’s senior vice president of hotel operations. “In keeping with our commitment to offer guests choices to make the Crystal Experience their own, this new dining and entertainment experience is an intimate alternative to the grand occasions found in the Crystal Dining Room, which will be transformed into Waterside during the redesign.”

Guests will enjoy a four-course menu of select Waterside dining options as they enjoy performances by Crystal Serenity’s Show Band and featured vocalists.

In between performances, musicians will provide non-stop music throughout dinner, while the ship’s Ballroom Dance Quartet takes to the floor to perform a couple of dances including one during dessert and coffee service where guests can join in on the dancing.

The Stardust Supper Club will accommodate up to 108 guests per evening, with reservations available upon embarkation with the restaurant manager aboard the ship.