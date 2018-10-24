Princess Announces Refreshed Menu at SHARE by Curtis Stone

Princess Cruises has announced a revamped menu at SHARE by Chef Curtis Stone.

The new menu, part of the six-course fine-dining experience, includes butter-poached chunks of Alaska King Crab and hard-roasted, double-boned Brown Butter Duroc Pork Chop. In addition, new "Crafted by Curtis" dishes on the main dining room menu are also rolling out fleetwide, the company said.

Guests dining in SHARE aboard the Emerald Princess and Ruby Princess have the opportunity to enjoy the cuisine of award-winning chef and restaurateur, Curtis Stone. Born in Melbourne, Australia and trained in Michelin-starred kitchens of Marco Pierre White, Stone's restaurants Maude and Gwen are two of Los Angeles' most desired reservations, Princess said.

"Throughout my partnership with Princess Cruises, we've always worked together to create inspired dishes using a fresh approach to fine dining," said Chef Stone. "We share a passion for bringing people together through food that creates happiness around the table. These new offerings at both SHARE and on the 'Crafted by Curtis' section of the main menu will continue to excite their senses, creating lifelong memories as they explore the world on their cruise."

A sampling of new SHARE menu items, available in November, include:

Kanpachi – salt-water amberjack tuna thinly sliced and quick-cured in lime, featuring chilies, avocado and almonds

Alaska King Crab – butter poached chunks of crab with "pee-wee potato salad" and confit egg yolk

Brown Butter Duroc Pork Chop for Two – a hard roasted double-bone pork rack, with confit carrots, broccoli purée and a jus of whole grain mustard

Almond Marzipan – warm cake paired with strawberry coulis, candied almonds and crème fraiche ice cream

SHARE guests begin with an appetizer, followed by salad and handmade pasta, and main courses from both sea and land, and finish with a dessert. A cover charge of $29 per person includes one selection from each course.

Guests choosing a "Crafted by Curtis" menu item in the main dining rooms can now choose from new options including Steamed Mussels, Chorizo and White Wine, Beef Tenderloin Tips and Mushroom Cobbler. These new dishes join Chicken and Leek Pot Pie and Roasted Pork Belly.