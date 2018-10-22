Metro Ports Promotes David Parrott to V.P. Operations

Metro Ports announced the promotion of David Parrott to vice president of its operations for the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and Great Lakes regions, according to a statement.

In this position, Parrott will assume a more strategic role in charting the future of the company’s terminals in Wilmington and Morehead City, N. C.; Burns Harbor, Ind.; Galveston, Texas; and surrounding area operations, along with developing potential new opportunities.

Parrott joined the Metro Ports organization on October 3, 2016, initially having responsibility for East Coast and Gulf Coast operations and then focusing on East Coast and Great Lakes operations.

In addition to his operational expertise, he has been involved with Metro Ports’ business development team, according to a statement.

His contribution as part of that team has allowed the company to capitalize on several key customer opportunities contributing to Metro Ports’ success.

Parrott brought more than 27 years of experience in the maritime industry to Metro Ports. His career began with Wilhelmsen Lines in Chicago, where he held various positions including general sales manager, regional operations manager, commercial trade manager and port manager for Wilhelmsen’s largest port in Savannah. Parrott expanded his experience in the maritime industry as stevedore manager for Liberty Terminals and eventually rose to be its CEO. Parrott is a graduate of Iowa State University, majoring in transportation/logistics, with a minor in economics.