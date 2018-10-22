Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Double Call in Toulon Bay

Double Call in Toulon Bay

Toulon Bay hosted a double cruise ship call on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 as the Seabourn Ovation joined the Oceania Nautica in the French port.

Double Call in Toulon Bay

Of note, it was also the maiden call for both ships in the port, marking the first time there was a double maiden call at the downtown cruise terminal. Visitors were greeted to a special welcome, "A Day in Provence," with local entertainment, games and food and beverage sampling. 

Seabourn Ovation and Oceania Nautica in Toulon

Next season, Seabourn has five calls scheduled in the port while Oceania is booked for eight calls, according to a port statement.

Port officials also boarded both ships for first-call ceremonies.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

October 20, 2018
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

119 Ships | 272,774 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Brugal
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report