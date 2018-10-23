2019 Cruise Design Trends Report Available for Download

Cruise Industry News has launched the second annual edition of its cruise ship Design Trends Report, profiling the leading cruise ship designers across the globe as well as providing an overview of trends in ship design.

Spanning 35+ pages, the report, available as a complimentary PDF, covers the world of cruise ship design – from the big mass market ships to expedition vessel design, the Chinese market, and everything else, including outdoor furniture design.

In exclusive interviews and research, Cruise Industry News has talked to the key players and design outfits in the maritime world, featuring a variety of topics.

Download now – click here.