2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Oriana to Sail for China Travel Services in 2019

Oriana

The Oriana will leave the P&O Cruises fleet next summer and head for a new life in China, according to local media reports.

The 1995-built ship will head for a new Chinese local brand, loosely translated as Twinkle Travel Cruise, part of the China Travel Services (CTS) conglomerate. The venture also includes a partnership with COSCO Shipping Group.

Cruise plans have the vessel sailing short cruises from Chinese homeports to to Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

October 20, 2018
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

119 Ships | 272,774 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Total
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report