Oriana to Sail for China Travel Services in 2019

The Oriana will leave the P&O Cruises fleet next summer and head for a new life in China, according to local media reports.

The 1995-built ship will head for a new Chinese local brand, loosely translated as Twinkle Travel Cruise, part of the China Travel Services (CTS) conglomerate. The venture also includes a partnership with COSCO Shipping Group.

Cruise plans have the vessel sailing short cruises from Chinese homeports to to Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.