Scanship and TEGma Join Forces For Environmental Impact

Scanship has announced a joint effort with TEGma to offer a unique thermoelectric technology for producing electricity directly from waste heat onboard cruise ships. “With this solution, we can improve the energy efficiency onboard, reducing use of fossil fuels and improve the overall environmental performance,” said Scanship’s CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

Scanship has entered into an agreement with the Norwegian company TEGma, which has developed the thermoelectric system. It produces electricity directly from waste heat, using a unique and proprietary system involving no emissions, no noise, no moving parts, according to Scanship, and requires no maintenance.

TEGma is owned by Scatec, known for its multiple successful ventures within renewable energy and advanced materials. The TEGma solution is already in use onboard a Scandinavian ferry and has received Approval in Principle by DNV GL for use on ships. “We’re looking forward to rolling out our thermoelectric technology in the cruise ship industry together with Scanship”, commented TEGma’s CTO Torleif Tollefsen.

Scanship, the waste and wastewater management leader within the cruise industry, is now integrating TEGma’s solution on their own systems and portfolio of engine waste heat solutions. Through this collaboration, Scanship said it will offer environmentally friendly solutions exceeding anything seen in today’s market.

The first Scanship products to incorporate TEGma’s solutions are maritime incinerators. Under favorable conditions all electricity needed to operate the incinerator can be extracted from the waste heat in the flue gas, while maintaining IMO MARPOL’s emission requirements.

(From left: Scanship’s CTO Henning Mohn, VP Innovation Pål Jahre Nilsen, CDO Asgeir Wien and CEO Henrik Badin. TEGma’s CEO Ole Grimsrud in center and CTO Torleif Tollefsen.)