American Song Set for New Orleans Debut

The Port of New Orleans will make history when American Song, the first contemporary riverboat in the U.S., sails its inaugural cruise Oct. 6, 2018 on the Mississippi River, according to a statement.

“Inland river cruising is a quickly growing segment of our cruise portfolio. We appreciate our partnership with American Cruise Lines and are working together to provide an exceptional experience for river cruise customers,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans President and CEO. “The history and charm of our vibrant city combined with the modern appeal of the American Song makes sailing from New Orleans on the Mississippi River truly unique.”

The American Song is the first in the new series of contemporary riverboats by American Cruise Lines.

“American Cruise Lines is delighted to introduce American Song from the Port of New Orleans,” said Charles A. Robertson, CEO of American Cruise Lines. “It is only fitting to see the first modern riverboat in U.S. history debut on the Mississippi – the nation’s most storied and iconic river.”

American Song will cruise a full schedule of 8-day Lower Mississippi River cruises throughout the remainder of 2018 before repositioning out west to the Columbia & Snake Rivers in 2019.

American Song’s sister ship, the American Harmony, the second modern riverboat in the series, will take over on the Mississippi River in 2019 joining two of American Cruise Line’s Victorian-style paddlewheelers, Queen of the Mississippi and America.