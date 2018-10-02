Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

October Cruise Ship Orderbook Opens at 268,674 Berths

Newbuild Rendering from Crystal Cruises

The next decade will see at least 112 new cruise ships introduced into service, introducing an estimated 268,674 berths according to the Cruise Industry News cruise ship orderbook.

With 112 ships on order, the average size is 97,726 tons with a passenger capacity at 2,442 guests based on double occupancy. These numbers are dragged down in part by the high number of luxury and expedition ships set to enter the fleet.

The orderbook value stands at $66.5 billion, with 36 different cruise lines set to introduce newbuilds from 17 shipyards.

View the cruise ship orderbook.

