2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Piraeus Welcomes Mein Schiff 4

Mein Schiff 4 Captain Naneder Sebastian (right) and Piraeus’ Captain Weng Lin (left), Deputy CEO of the port authority, made the placque exchange aboard.

The Port of Piraeus welcomed the Mein Schiff 4 today on her maiden call. 

Mein Schiff 4 Captain Naneder Sebastian and Piraeus’ Captain Weng Lin, Deputy CEO of the port authority, made the placque exchange aboard.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

October 01, 2018
September 29, 2018
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

2019 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Forbo