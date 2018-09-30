Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Grand Celebration Chartered for Massachusetts Relief Efforts

Grand Celebration

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has chartered the Grand Celebration to assist with the restoration of service to communities impacted by the recent Massachusetts gas incident, according to a statement.

The 1987-built ship will sail to Boston on Oct. 1 to provide housing for those working to restore service to thousands of homes.

The company announced the Oct. 1 sailing aboard the 1,600-guest Grand Celebration as well as the Oct. 2 cruise on the 1,300-guest Grand Classica are both cancelled.

The Grand Classica will instead pick up its two-night program on Oct. 3, taking over the Grand Celebration's cruise schedule for October and November.

The Grand Celebration will resume its normal two-night program from West Palm Beach in December, the company said.

Bahamas Paradise previously chartered the ship to FEMA for hurricane relief efforts in 2017.

September 29, 2018
