Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Ponant Fleet Grows to Seven as Le Champlain Delivered

Le Champlain Delivery

Ponant's cruise fleet now stands at seven vessels as the 180-guest Le Champlain was delivered to the French brand from VARD, in Norway, earlier this week. 

It it the second new build delivered to Ponant this year, and the second of six in the Ponant Explorer-class.

Le Champlain

"When the French flag was raised for Ponant at the Sovik shipyard in Norway, the cruise line officially became the owner of the second ship in the Explorer's series, Le Champlain," the company said, in a statement. "Meanwhile, at the same time, passengers onboard L’Austral landed on the island of Wallis, where they were able to celebrate the first time that a Ponant ship had docked on this little slice of France amidst the vast expanses of the Pacific Ocean, as well as marking the company’s acquisition of Le Champlain."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

China Cruise Shipping 13

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle
Cruise Industry News Annual Report