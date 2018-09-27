OceanMedallion Activation Milestone on Caribbean Princess

Princess Cruises announced that the OceanMedallion is now fully live on the Caribbean Princess, allowing guests to "elevate their experience to a higher level by removing friction points, delivering enhanced levels of personalization and guest service all while staying connected with land-like internet streaming speeds."

OceanMedallion, the wearable device guests use to access "enhanced" experiences, continues to roll out as part of a phased activation plan that since early September has been used by all guests on the Caribbean Princess.

“Having 100 percent of our guests using OceanMedallions on every sailing of Caribbean Princess is a significant milestone that we are celebrating on the path to fleet-wide implementation,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “It is very validating to have our guests tell us that OceanMedallion is turning an already extraordinary experience on Princess Cruises into an even more spectacular vacation, making sailing on Caribbean Princess the ultimate Caribbean cruise vacation.”

OceanMedallion features leading-edge technology that enhances guest-crew interactions, enables interactive entertainment, and delivers personalized service.

The MedallionClass vacation experiences Keyless Stateroom Access; MedallionPay; OceanCasino; OceanCompass; JourneyView; OceanView; and PlayOcean.

The Caribbean Princess now also features Carnival Corporation's MedallionNet, offering guests Wi-Fi connectivity that is fast, reliable, unlimited and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, the company said.