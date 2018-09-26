Golden Princess to Become Pacific Adventure

P&O Cruises Australia has announced its newest and first Grand-class ship will be named Pacific Adventure when the Golden Princess transfers to the brand in late 2020.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said the brand is primed to keep transforming the fleet with the arrival of Pacific Adventure in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to have another ship on the horizon that will continue the exciting evolution of our modern Australian cruise product. We have grand plans for Pacific Adventure and we can’t wait to take our guests on unforgettable adventures across Australia and the South Pacific,” said Myrmell.

The 3100-guest ship will offer an array of dining experiences including exciting concepts from Australian chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan and award-winning Melbourne chef Johnny Di Francesco, the company announced.

The Pacific Adventure will also sport a sprawling child-free Oasis retreat across multiple decks, offering sun lounges, spa tubs, a swimming pool and dedicated bar.

The Blue Room also returns as a live-music venue with sumptuous soft furnishings for guests to sit back and enjoy live blues, soul and R&B.

With an expanded range of cabin options including 560 balcony rooms, 230 suites and mini suites and the fleet’s first five-berth family cabins, the ship will offer something for everyone, P&O said.

The 108,865-ton ship, currently sailing as Princess Cruises’ Golden Princess, is scheduled to enter the P&O fleet in October 2020. The first program featuring Pacific Adventure will go on sale next month and include sailings through to the end of 2020.

Continuing the ongoing evolution of the P&O Cruises fleet, Pacific Adventure will be joined by sister ship Star Princess at the end of 2021.