Celestyal Cruises Appoints Stewart Williams Regional Manager, APAC

Celestyal Cruises announced the appointment of Stewart Williams as Regional Manager, APAC, effective September 10, 2018.

Williams will report to Marios Polydorou, Director, Sales and Travel Services.

Williams is a commercial executive with more than 20 years’ experience in end-to-end organizational leadership across Asia Pacific and Australasia, the company said.

Based in Sydney, Australia, he has joined Celestyal Cruises to oversee and develop the company’s APAC business, and to enhance revenue streams and maximize business opportunities across the region by increasing the visibility of the Celestyal Cruises brand across all distribution channels.

Wan Wang, Celestyal Cruises’ Business Development Executive in Shanghai, China, will report to Williams, according to the company.

Williams joins Celestyal after 20 years as the Managing Director, Australasia, for the Globus Family of Brands. In this executive leadership role, he was accountable for all commercial operations, with responsibility for the delivery of regional market growth and business profitability.

He earned his Master of Business Administration at Macquarie University and his Certificate in Marketing and Marketing Management from TAFE NSW.

"Stewart Williams brings more than two decades of commercial expertise in the APAC region to Celestyal Cruises,” said Leslie Peden, Chief Commercial Officer, Celestyal Cruises. "The depth and breadth of his expertise, which encompasses multi-channel distribution development, brand building and leading effective teams, will make it possible for us to accelerate our business development efforts across this strategically important region.”

“Adding Stewart Williams to our senior commercial team demonstrates our commitment to the Australasian market,” added Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal Cruises. “Stewart’s role is a core component of our global commercial strategy, which includes our expansion throughout the APAC region, where we expect to capture more opportunities to bring the Celestyal Cruises story to new passengers. I’m truly looking forward to seeing the great things I believe Stewart will accomplish for us.”