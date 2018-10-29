Shanghai Has 60 Percent of China's Cruise Traffic

Shanghai saw 512 calls across two port facilities in 2017, making up roughly 60 percent of the Chinese cruise market.

Earlier this year, the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal inaugurated an additional berth, and in July, saw 21,000 passengers in a single day with three ships in port.

With a new expanded wharf to take three large ships, Shanghai’s premier terminal is responding to demand.

With traffic an issue on triple-ship days, the port has put new procedures in place to manage vehicle traffic. Port officials said they can handle up to six million passengers annually.

---

