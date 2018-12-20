Cruise Brings Positive Regional Impact in Kobe

The Kobe port is close to the airport as well as a train station with high-speed rail service.

This location makes it a popular and busy port in Japan and is used frequently as both a turnaround and transit port.

According to the Port and Urban Projects Bureau the number of cruise calls expected this year is 140, well up from 118 last year.

These numbers are attributed to the three Japanese lines: Japan Cruise Line, Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Line and NYK Cruises, which consistently use Kobe as a port of call.

The Kobe Port Authority has recognized the increase in cruise tourism and is looking to increase the positive regional economic impact this has in the area by promoting Kobe beef, offering special shore excursions to limited groups, and by making the embarking and disembarking process run smoothly for the passengers.

Plans include installing an elevator for luggage in the terminal, renewing the escalators, adding more immigration booths and expanding bus parking.

The Port and Urban Projects Bureau holds an annual “Cruise Festival in Kobe.” While the exact dates for 2019 have not been decided, the port will use this opportunity to give the citizens an opportunity to learn more about the cruise industry.