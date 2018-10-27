Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Geraldton: Upgrades to Attract More Calls

The 264-guest L’Austral in Geraldton

“Mid West Ports Authority recently acquired four shore tension units which allows ships to safely berth in Geraldton,” said Joanne Brown, deputy chair, Cruise Geraldton and cruise ship officer, City of Greater Geraldton. 

“This has meant that ships no longer anchor and are subject to high winds and swell.  By having the ships alongside, we have seen a significant increase in passengers and crew being able to come ashore.”

Of the 10 ships that called in 2017-2018, six of the calls were maiden visits to Geraldton. Eight calls are scheduled for the 2018-2019 season.

Cruise Geraldton was launched in 2017 with a mission to provide a great passenger experience. The committee is made up of local key stakeholders.

“What we lack in ‘marquee experiences’ we make up for with our warm welcome and now that ships berth within Geraldton Port, we can be considered a safe port,” Brown said.

Among new attractions will be a sky walk at Kalbarri National Park, due to be complete by the end of 2018.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

October 27, 2018
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

120 Ships | 273,304 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jets
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide