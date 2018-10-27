Geraldton: Upgrades to Attract More Calls

“Mid West Ports Authority recently acquired four shore tension units which allows ships to safely berth in Geraldton,” said Joanne Brown, deputy chair, Cruise Geraldton and cruise ship officer, City of Greater Geraldton.

“This has meant that ships no longer anchor and are subject to high winds and swell. By having the ships alongside, we have seen a significant increase in passengers and crew being able to come ashore.”

Of the 10 ships that called in 2017-2018, six of the calls were maiden visits to Geraldton. Eight calls are scheduled for the 2018-2019 season.

Cruise Geraldton was launched in 2017 with a mission to provide a great passenger experience. The committee is made up of local key stakeholders.

“What we lack in ‘marquee experiences’ we make up for with our warm welcome and now that ships berth within Geraldton Port, we can be considered a safe port,” Brown said.

Among new attractions will be a sky walk at Kalbarri National Park, due to be complete by the end of 2018.