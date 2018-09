The 930-guest Viking Sky from Viking Ocean Cruises made its inaugural call to the Norwegian port of Oslo earlier this week.

The port welcomed the ship in style, as Viking Founder and Chairman Torstein Hagen joined the first call ceremony along with the ship's captain, Robert Bamberg.

Among representatives from the port and city were Port Director Ingvar Mathisen and CEO of VisitOSLO Christian Lunde.

Photos by Bo Mathisen.