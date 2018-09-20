Jamaica Port Authority

Cruise Gate Hamburg Offers Truck Parking on Non-Cruise Days

Hamburg Parking Area

Cruise Gate Hamburg (CGH) is turning its parking area into a multi-use facility making spaces available for trucks on days without cruise ship calls. This will mean an additional 50 parking spaces for trucks – both long distance and hose serving the container terminals – the center of the port.

CGH said that thanks to the free Bosch Secure Truck Parking online platform, truck drivers will be able to find out more about free parking spaces at the cruise terminal and, if available, book and park directly. The parking is limited, video-monitored and offers restroom facilities.

