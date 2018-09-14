Star Launches Longquan Celadon Theme Cruise on SuperStar Virgo

In support of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative, Star Cruises has launched the first-ever Longquan Celadon theme cruise on SuperStar Virgo, where guests enjoyed experience in appreciation of the craftsmanship that hails from Zhejiang province, according to a statement.

The theme cruise kicked off with a traditional kiln firing ceremony on August 28, prior to SuperStar Virgo’s four-night cruise from Shanghai to Sasebo and Kagoshima, Japan.

Among the guests were Celadon masters Chen Yun-gen and Chen Hua, who made their cruise debuts and hosted interactive workshops at sea to share the techniques of hand building and pottery carving.

A Maritime Silk Road Marketplace was also hosted aboard, where guests were presented with Longquan celadon ceramic and swords, handcrafted by masters from centenary shops in Zhejiang, as well as tea and incense appreciation workshops,

Longquan celadon ceramics have long been regarded as the finest of celadon wares produced in China, Star said, and they had the played an important role in the Maritime Silk Road as part of the country’s export economy for hundreds of years.

In 2009, the traditional firing technique of Longquan celadon, which originated in Zhejiang province, became the first ceramic project to be listed by UNESCO in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Zhejiang is also known for the ancient craftsmanship of Longquan sword, which can be traced back to the Spring and Autumn period over 2,600 years ago.

Starting from September, guests can enjoy an immersive dining experience at SuperStar Virgo’s Silk Road Chinese Restaurant, featuring a 360-degree appreciation of the arts, crafts and culture from Longquan. Signature delicacies from the region, such as locally-grown fungus, are prepared to perfection by celebrity chefs from Longquan and the award-winning culinary team of Star Cruises, all to be served with Longquan celadon ceramics. The restaurant offers a feast for both the palate and the eyes, as the venue is also decorated with Longquan swords.

From September to November, SuperStar Virgo will be relocated to Northern China with homeport deployments in Dalian, Tianjin and Qingdao.