Saga Offers Strong Northern Lights Program

Saga Cruises has announced a booking incentive on two all-inclusive cruises heading to Norway in February 2019 onboard the Saga Sapphire.

Guests can save up to £700 per person if booked by Sept. 17, 2018.

The 15-night no-fly cruises from Dover start from £2,595 per person and feature two-night stays in Alta, with tours to the Aurora Borealis’ sightings included, the company said.

Guests can also scan the skies for traces of the Northern Lights in complimentary Arctic jackets worth £150 each.

Each sailing comes with activities, such as skiing, dog-sledding, reindeer sleigh rides, snowmobiling and helicopter rides, as well as visits to the Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel, where they will meet the indigenous Sami people and listen to music in Alta Cathedral.

To help guests make the most of their bucket-list adventure, there will be a photographer onboard to help them capture the night sky, Saga announced.

The Sapphire also stops at Norway’s Norland, where there’s an option of flightseeing over the city and its famous traditional blue wooden buildings, and Bodo, where guests can join a sea safari to look for European sea eagles and otters. Further ports of call include Bergen, Tromso, Narvik and Stavanger.

Other Artic shore excursions include downhill skiing and the Polar Wildlife Park at Narvik, a tour to Fokstumyra Nature Reserve in Andalsnes, and snowmobiling, dog-sledding and reindeer sleigh rides led by Norway’s indigenous Sami people in Alta.