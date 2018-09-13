Jamaica Port Authority

Saga Ships To Go All-Inclusive in 2020

Spirit of Discovery

Saga Cruises announced that its first newbuild cruise ship. the Spirit of Discovery, will become all-inclusive in January 2020 and her sister ship Spirit of Adventure will also be all-inclusive when she joins the fleet in August 2020.

Saga said the move came in response to customer demand.

Guests will enjoy all house spirits, wine, beer and soft drinks as part of Saga’s comprehensive cruise package which already includes all gratuities, a UK travel service and free Wi-Fi onboard.

Chief operating office Nigel Blanks said ‘the decision to go all-inclusive in 2020 had been made to "reaffirm our position as a niche luxury cruise operator."

He said: “The Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure are the only boutique small ships being built with British market in mind. I firmly believe that our decision to move to all-inclusive cruising will not only sit well alongside our ‘Boutique Cruising’ proposition, it will also distance us further from the competition whilst giving those that choose to cruise with us an even more exclusive and value for money experience.”

The new all-inclusive drinks package from January 2020 adds to the number of complimentary services already included: :

  • UK travel package to and from departure port 
  • All on-board gratuities
  • All meals and entertainment
  • Afternoon tea
  • 24-hour room service
  • Welcome cocktail party
  • Unlimited tea and coffee in selected venues
  • Wifi
  • Porterage
  • Shuttle bus to nearest town centre from a port
  • Optional travel insurance

