China Cruise Shipping 13 Ready for Shenzhen in November

The 13th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS13) is set to take place in Shenzhen from Nov. 1 to 3. Organized by the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), key sponsors include China Communications and Transportation Association, the People’s Government of Shenzhen City, and China Merchants Group. In addition are Shenzhen Committee of Transport and Communications, Shenzhen Recreation, Sports and Tourism Bureau, and China Merchants Shekou Holdings, which operates the new cruise terminal in Shenzhen.

The annual event is key to China and Asia cruise industry, bringing together stakeholders from goverment officials to cruise line executives, ports, suppliers and more in a trade show and conference format.

The event garners official support from a number of ministries including: National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the General Administration of Customs, as well as the special support from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

This year's theme will revolve around a new era, building on China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Sessions include a president's forum, industry leaders, cruise-ship building, refits, goverment enterprises, and the Asia-Pacific region.

There will also be sessions touching on financing, ports cooperation and more.

Happening concurrently, the trade show (known as the International Cruise Expo) will expand to include four exhibition areas covering suppliers, ports, travel and more.

The CCYIA said in a statement that the event will touch on everything from port development to the pricing issue in the Chinese market, as well as the move away from the charter system.

"China's cruise travel is now under the stage of adjustment," the association said, in a statement.