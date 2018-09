Windstar Cruises’ 212-passenger Star Pride will be sailing into Manhattan for a first-time call on Sept. 8.

The ship will dock at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal around 7:00 a.m. and leave at 5:00 p.m. local time on its first ever deployments to Canada/New England.

The Star Pride will return on Tuesday, October 23.

It is also the first-time in decades a Windstar vessel has been in New York.