Disney Fantasy Returns to the BVI

The Disney Fantasy was back in Tortola earlier this week for the first time since the 2017 hurricane season.

Disney passengers were greeted with the melodic sounds of steel pans and the smiling faces of customer service representatives as they disembarked the ship and meandered onto the cruise and shopping facility, the port said, in a statement.

As a part of their welcome, Disney Fantasy guests were provided welcome drinks, were entertained with a small parade that showcased BVI culture and enjoyed interacting with store owners as they showcased their products.

“We were so happy to see Disney Fantasy berthed at our pier once again and their over 3,600 passengers and 1,531 crew members on ground enjoying our cruise and shopping facility and the destination. Our partner cruise lines and Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) has worked tirelessly with us over the past months ensuring the quick recovery of our islands and Disney Fantasy being back here is yet another showing of their commitment to the BVI and our cruise product,” said Vance Lewis, Interim CEO of Tortola Pier Park.

“We welcome Disney back with open arms and look forward to the full return of all the cruise lines to our beautiful shores,” added Lewis.

Fifty four (54) stores stood open at Tortola Pier Park for Disney’s return offering a large selection of shopping options to their guests.

With 75% of the stores now open, the Management and tenants of Tortola Pier Park continues to work together to attain a 100% operational status by the end of the year.