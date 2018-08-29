MSC Inks Deal with Mohegan Sun

MSC Cruises has partnered with Mohegan Sun to extend benefits of MSC Voyager’s Club — the cruise line’s loyalty program — to Mohegan Sun Momentum members, according to a press release.

Beginning September 1, Mohegan Sun Momentum members from the Connecticut-based entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destination will be matched, based on their current membership level, to a corresponding MSC Voyager’s Club status to receive perks such as cruise discounts, priority embarkation and disembarkation, spa experiences, onboard amenities and more, MSC said.

“MSC Cruises continuously strives for excellence in everything we do, partnering with best-in-class brands both on our ships and shore side,” said Neil Gumbs, Manager, Casino VIP Services & Business Development, MSC Cruises USA. “A partnership with Mohegan Sun was a natural fit, considering our robust casino program, and we are eager to bring our distinct, internationally-inspired experience and MSC Voyagers Club benefits to members of such a recognized entertainment brand.”

MSC's casino program offers guests the opportunity to win at sea with more than 1,300 different kinds of slot machines and a variety of table games fleet-wide.

Guests onboard can also earn rewards while they play towards experiences like specialty dining, spa treatments, future cruise discounts, and more.

Mohegan Sun Momentum members will receive the corresponding MSC Voyager’s Club status based on their current Mohegan card levels.