Heather Nova to Perform Aboard Europa 2

Heather Nova

As part Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Unplugged theme cruises, Heather Nova will perform on the Europa 2 on a sailing from Hamburg to Dublin September.

Hapag-Lloyd said Nova will “thrill audiences with her unique musical style in captivating stage shows on board the luxury ship.”

The singer made her breakthrough in the 1990s with her studio album Oyster.

 Nova’s music creates a unique connection between different instruments with a very personal style that does not fit into any one genre, Hapag-Lloyd said.

Nova combines the sound of a classic rock band with gentle cello melodies overlaid with the siren call of her crystal-clear voice.

