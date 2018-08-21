Merkel Attends Crystal Endeavor Keel Laying

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the VIP guests today in Stralsund at MV Werften for the keel laying of Crystal's first expedition vessel, the Crystal Endeavor, whcih will debut in 2020.

Other key guests included Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig, Minister of Economic Affairs Harry Glawe, Genting Hong Kong's Executive Chairman, CEO Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay and Crystal President and CEO Tom Wolber

“The keel laying of ‘Crystal Endeavor’ here in my political hometown of Stralsund marks a special moment for me that is doubly significant,” said Angela Merkel, Member of the Bundestag. “Today, the foundation has been laid for this highly sophisticated, state-of-the-art cruise ship. But the ceremony itself, which is taking place in the lively shipyard with the participation of so many employees and trainees, also bodes well for the future of shipbuilding in the Hanseatic City of Stralsund and in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.”

“MV Werften breaks new ground with ‘Crystal Endeavor.’ We wish the company great success in building this ship and other ships of its class, the construction of which safeguards and creates jobs in the shipyards of Wismar, Stralsund, and Warnemünde,” said Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig during her address.

Once the traditional lucky coins had been put into place, the 400-ton section was lowered onto the keel blocks.

"A unique ship is being created at our Stralsund shipyard, the only one of its kind worldwide," said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay. "We are pleased that after two years of design, we are now able to celebrate the keel laying of the 'Crystal Endeavor’, the most valuable ship to be built at the Stralsund shipyard so far. We have also invested more than 20 million Euros in the Stralsund shipyard in order to facilitate the construction of state-of-the-art cruise ships at this location."

"It is truly a thrill to mark this important milestone for ‘Crystal Endeavor’ and the entire Crystal Family, as this yacht will change the way guests can explore the world both adventurously and luxuriously,” said Tom Wolber, Crystal President and CEO. “I am honored to share this occasion with Chancellor Merkel, Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay and our special guests as well as the skilled workers of MV WERFTEN who are building this game-changing ship.”

"The construction of this sophisticated ship is progressing as planned," said Peter Fetten, CEO of MV Werften. "Around 500 employees will be involved in the construction of 'Crystal Endeavor' at the Stralsund site. In addition, around 500 skilled subcontractors will be brought in from outside of the company – creating sustainable value for the region."

MV Werften said the ship will be delivered toward the end of 2019 or early 2020. Revenue sailings start in summer 2020 after a series of charters.