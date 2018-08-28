Cruise Ship Secondhand Market Picks Up Pace

A record cruise ship orderbook is also fueling a busy secondhand market, with 2018 seeing an uptick in used cruise ship transactions.

The secondhand cruise ship market has historically been highlighted by two to three nine- to eight-figure transactions on an annual basis, according to the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

That has picked up considerably in 2018.

Recent vessel transactions include the Pacific Jewel, which was sold and will leave the P&O Australia fleet next spring; Louis Majesty, sold to Mano Maritime; the Pacific Eden, which is heading to Cruise & Maritime Voyages; and the Prinsendam, sold by Holland America Line to Phoenix Reisen.

P&O Cruises announced in July the Oriana would leave the fleet in 2019, while a buyer has yet to come forward.

In addition, Saga Cruises has confirmed both the Pearl II and Sapphire will leave its fleet as the brand gets new ships in 2019 and 2020.

Fleet shuffles also continue at Carnival-owned Costa, which will transfer the 1,727-guest neoRiviera to the AIDA brand late next year.

In addition, the SuperStar Libra ended her cruise career earlier this summer, as the Genting Hong Kong vessel left Asia in favor of a new career as a hotel ship at MV Werften to support the company’s ambitious newbuild projects.