Norwegian Escape Adds Broadway Star Power

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that three Broadway songstresses, Melinda Doolittle, Sharon Wilkins and Melba Moore, will be performing in After Midnight, as well as their own Supper Club Cabaret Show, aboard Norwegian Escape beginning August 19, 2018.

Brenda Braxton has alo routinely starred in After Midnight aboard Norwegian Escape since its introduction into the fleet in 2015.

“We are thrilled to engage these celebrated Broadway stars and very happy to welcome Melinda, Sharon and Melba to the Norwegian Cruise Line family,” said Richard Ambrose, the company’s vice president of entertainment. “We have long invested in elevating entertainment on board our ships and working with these powerhouse singers is yet another example of our commitment to exceeding guest expectations with world-class entertainment.”

Doolittle will perform for six weeks aboard Norwegian Escape with Broadway veteran and television actress, Sharon Wilkins, taking over the role on September 30.

From December 9, 2018 to February 1, 2019, three-time Grammy Award-nominated and Tony Award-winning R&B singer, Melba Moore, will take over for Wilkins as the lead in After Midnight.

In addition to performing in After Midnight in the Escape Theater, the three stars will host their own Cabaret Show in The Supper Club, offering guests a more intimate performance including solo singing acts with a three-piece band, Norwegian said.

“It is incredibly exciting to be working with Norwegian Cruise Line, a company that is truly redefining entertainment at sea,” said Melba Moore. “I’ve performed in many different arenas throughout my career and am very impressed with the dedication and passion of the team at Norwegian. They really do push the limits to deliver an unforgettable experience for guests. I am anxiously looking forward to joining my fellow cast mates aboard the stunning Norwegian Escape later this year.”