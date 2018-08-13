Celebrity Unveils Theater Aboard Celebrity Edge

The Celebrity Edge will offer the brand’s most technologically advanced main theater, according to a statement, including the most production shows of any ship in the brand’s history, the largest cast of performers on any premium cruise ship, and more entertainment venues than ever.

“With Celebrity Edge, we have created our biggest and most comprehensive lineup of entertainment to date. We’ve truly taken entertainment to the edge,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Entertainment on Celebrity is daring and bold, dynamic and refreshing, surrounding you at every turn. It makes every moment of your vacation an unforgettable journey, and the entertainment on Celebrity Edge takes this philosophy further than ever before. We are changing the future of our entertainment – just as we are with everything we are doing on Celebrity Edge.”

The main stage extends into the audience creating a theater-in-the-round sensation, the company said. A duo-directional rotating platform raises almost seven feet above the stage to take performances to a new level. With two rotating spiral staircases, 10 synchronized panoramic projection screens, 16 state-of-the-art video mapping laser projectors, aerial performance rigging, and more, the technology behind the scenes will at times steal the show, added Celebrity, in a prepared statement.

“In designing Celebrity Edge, we developed and used some of the most advanced technology available. And, in designing the entertainment venues on Celebrity Edge, we used those same tools to break the mold of what people think an entertainment venue is,” said Brian Abel, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises.

t The Theatre, guests can enjoy five new full production shows, including the Shakespeare-inspired A Hot Summer Night’s Dream, where light-hearted theater meets extraordinary acrobatics; The Jewelry Box, with its jaw-dropping technological feats; Kaleidoscope, a high-energy music and dance extravaganza harnessing the stage’s state-of-the-art technology; and two shows as part of Celebrity’s new Headline Residency program – Get Up, a dynamic pop concert produced by Black Skull Creative, and The Purpose, an uplifting production designed to celebrate the inner self.

The Club on Celebrity Edge is another venue, a progressive space that changes its persona through the day and night.

During the day, The Club offers experiences such as the Funovation Laser Maze Challenge, the Drone Hunting laser obstacle course, and more.

At night, The Club undergoes yet another transformation. Undercover at The Club puts a contemporary spin on the Prohibition era with 20’s-inspired craft cocktails and an aerial saxophonist. The futuristic body scanner of Andromeda allows guests to become someone else for the evening. And Celebrity’s Hypno Cam Experience is a first-at-sea dance party featuring a high-tech camera that’s passed around to capture photos, which are instantly displayed on a giant LED screen.