BPCL Partners with Viva Travel to Host Latin Concert

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line (BPCL) has partnered with travel agency and tour operator Viva Travel to host Latin sensation Jacob Forever onboard the Grand Classica this Labor Day weekend, according to a press release.

Setting sail August 31, the cruise will feature a concert on Saturday, September 1 at 8pm on the top deck.

“We are thrilled to partner with Viva Travel for this special Latin cruise and welcome a new set of music lovers onboard the Grand Classica this Labor Day weekend,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “Given our unique short cruise itinerary and a dedicated cruise terminal, we are a perfect host for musical events like this and full shop charters for larger groups.”

“Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line shares the same passion for travel, new experiences and quality time with family and friends as our team at Viva Travel,” added Chairman and CEO at Viva Travel Peter Regalado. “We look forward to this Labor Day weekend cruise as a way to fuse the best in Latin music and cruising to offer an unforgettable experience unique to any other cruise of its kind. With hit songs like Hasta Que Se Seque El Malecón, Forever is sure to provide guests a spectacular live show.”

The Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Viva Travel cruise starts at $349 per person including the concert, based on double occupancy.