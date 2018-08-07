Coral Expeditions Reveals More On Adventurer's Maiden Season

Coral Expeditions has announced new details of the maiden 2019-2020 season set to begin on April 22, 2019 aboard the new Coral Adventurer.

The progress of Coral Adventurer at shipbuilder Vard is on schedule, with all construction milestones on track, the ship’s steelwork completed, and major equipment successfully installed, the company said.

Construction has also commenced on the ship’s lightweight dual Xplorer expedition tenders. These open safari boats will extend the capabilities of the vessel beyond current cruise industry benchmarks by allowing rapid deployment of all passengers in two small groups of 60 on shore excursions, the company said.

Designed for fast transit with open views and resting on hydraulic platforms slung off the rear of the vessel, the Xplorers can cruise up rivers, land on beaches, and disembark at village piers.

Following extensive testing and shakedown cruises in March and April 2019, Coral Adventurer will start service in Singapore with a traditional launch ceremony on April 22, 2019 before embarking on its sold-out maiden voyage – the first of a series themed “In The Trail of Tasman” bound for Darwin, Australia, an 18-day cruise on the 120-guest ship.

Among other highlights in 2019 is time on Australia's Kimberley Coast, a series of 10-night trips between Broome and Darwin exploring the Kimberly Coast of Australia, a region that Coral Expeditions pioneered and has been sailing for 24 years. Coral Adventurer will offer 12 trips on the Kimberley Coast between May and September.

There are also a handful of itineraries heading to Papua New Guinea, including a 22-night cruise on October 8, and a 12-night cruise on November 12.

On December 21, the ship sails 12 nights from Darwin to Biak on a "Spice Islands and Raja Ampat" itinerary.

In 2020, highlights include more Spice Islands content as well as a Komodo Dragons & Krakatoa sailing, venturing deep into the wilds of Indonesia with highlights including Komodo Island, home of the famed dragons, Anak Krakatua in the Sunda Strait, and the coral gardens of remote Pulau Alor with some of the best snorkeling in the region. There are two departures sailing 17 nights from Darwin to Singapore, departing January 15; and 18 nights from Singapore to Darwin, departing February 2.