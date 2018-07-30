Trelleborg Introduces a Better Approach for Foam Fenders

Trelleborg’s marine systems operation has launched a new brochure designed to help port and terminal owners and operators specify foam fenders to meet the needs of the modern cruise terminal, according to a statement.

"The Smarter Approach: Foam Fenders for the Cruise Industry" details how Trelleborg’s foam fenders are an easy to use, low maintenance solution that provide reliable service in cruise line operations.

Easy to install, they offer a tough, heavy-duty fender solution for in-harbor, off-shore and ship-to-ship applications, the company said.

Their resilient foam-filled construction provides an unsinkable fender body that permits high energy absorption with relatively low reaction force and hull pressures.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine systems operation, said: “Modern cruise ships are larger than their historic counterparts and so carry more passengers and require a larger crew. In turn, this means more people are dependent on the safety and reliability of the port than ever before. And with the huge capacity of today’s vessels, comes the need for more efficient solutions port side, to accommodate and optimize intended economies of scale.

“As a long term supplier and partner to the cruise industry, we’ve gathered our extensive engineering expertise and sector specific knowledge to create the new brochure which provides port and terminal owners and operators with the knowledge they need to achieve faster turnarounds, increased throughput, improve safety and lower operating costs for both their facilities and the vessels that visit them.”

Trelleborg’s foam fenders share a construction technology centered on a closed cell polyethylene foam core and an outer skin of reinforced polyurethane elastomer, making punctures a thing of the past. After several years of active service, the fender can be returned to the factory, re-skinned and made ready for a new lease of life. Even if damaged, foam fenders still function until repairs or replacement are possible.