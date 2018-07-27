Norwegian Cruise Line announced in a statement it is partnering with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) and Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) Guy Harvey Research Institute to host the second annual ocean conservation-themed cruise on Norwegian Escape this fall.

Departing October 21 from New York, guests who sail on thecruise will experience a week full of opportunities to meet Guy Harvey, marine artist, scientist, conservationist, entrepreneur and hull artist of Norwegian Escape, as he hosts specially-planned events about ocean conservation.

“We’re honored to continue our relationship with Guy Harvey, as one of the leaders in conservation education, and to further showcase the importance of preserving the beauty and well-being of marine life for future generations to enjoy,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “His passion for the ocean is inspiring and extends beyond his canvases. We’re thrilled to be partnering with him and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation once again on this special cruise on Norwegian Escape.”

Guests will learn about the GHOF’s efforts to conserve the ocean environment and hear from a panel of marine life experts and scientists from NSU about the importance of continued support for cleaner and safer waters through conservation and sustainability efforts.

At each port of call, Guy Harvey and the team of experts will lead interactive presentations at local schools, educating children on a variety of marine life and ocean conservation topics with the ultimate goal of inspiring environmental awareness for the future of our oceans, Norwegian said.

Featuring Guy Harvey’s marine life artwork on her hull, Norwegian Escape is the first of the Breakaway-Plus class.

The conservation cruise will depart from New York on October 21 with calls to Port Canaveral; Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas; and Nassau.