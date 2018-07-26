Louis Announces Sale of Majesty

Louis plc announced in a prepared statement that it had sold the M/V Majesty to an "overseas company." The buyer was not named.

The Majesty launched as the Royal Majesty for Majesty Cruise Line in 1992.

The 40,876-ton ship has capacity for 1,460 guests. She sailed recently on a charter agreement with Marella Cruises, which came to a conclusion last year.

She has also spent time under the Norwegian Cruise Line and Star Cruises banners over the years.

Louis plc is a member of the Louis Group, which is engaged in the tourism industry in the Southeastern Mediterranean. Louis plc mainly focuses on the hotel sector in both Cyprus and Greece,

It is also active in the cruise sector through its subsidiary, Celestyal Cruises.