Saga's Explore Ashore Program Offers Custom Shore Excursions

The Spirit of Discovery will launch service for Saga Cruises next summer as the cruise line's first ever newbuild also expanding on the company's onboard Explore Ashore concierge team.

While there are many organized excursions such as river rafting and canoeing, the onboard team can also create bespoke tours, Saga said.

Neil Cron, Shore Excursion Manager said: “While many of our guests opt to join our exciting range of tours, many are hugely independent and well-travelled so once the gangway is lowered in port they are keen to jump ashore to discover a region.

“The Explore Ashore team has been created to help guests make the most out of a destination – so if picnicking on Yyteri Beach in Finland sounds fun they can help plan the perfect day from booking a return taxi to organising a packed lunch or giving advice on hiking routes and ‘must-see’ attractions.”

The Spirit of Discovery launches next summer with voyages including an exploration of Natural Scandinavia which will appeal to lovers of art and the great outdoors. The cruise departs on August 17, 2019, sailing around the Baltic and weaving a course through the idyllic islands that surround Stockholm, Sweden’s waterfront capital.

Tours include canoeing at the "Gateway to Lapland" in Kemi, river-rafting adventure in Luleå to experience the raw beauty of Sweden’s arctic Lapland or travelling aboard a river cruiser through the quintessential Finnish countryside before sightseeing in Pori by road train, for example.