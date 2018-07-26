Royal Caribbean Names Campbell to HK Post

Royal Caribbean International today announced that Crystal Campbell will take over as general manager of the company's Hong Kong office.

Prior to her new appointment, she was the head of Global Business Meeting, Incentive Travel (MICE) and charter sales at Royal Caribbean's headquarters in Miami, USA, and worked extensively with major partners in the Asia Pacific region.

Starting in September, Campbell will lead the Hong Kong team to actively expand the number of homeport options and flight tours, and will aim to develop Hong Kong into a year-round homeport, the company said.

Campbell has extensive experience in the cruise industry, implementing sales strategies for all Royal Caribbean brands for over 13 years. Prior to joining the company, Campbell worked in the global finance industry, including serving Citigroup's international personal banking and managing a high-margin portfolio.

Bert Hernandez, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Caribbean International Cruises China, said: "Crystal is a senior expert in the cruise industry. Her unique experience and knowledge have brought us new thinking. Crystal's ability to analyze and formulate strategies, and her Her experience in sales and marketing has made her the best person to lead the expansion of the Hong Kong market. I am confident that Crystal will make Hong Kong a world-class cruise hub. I look forward to working with Crystal again and I am excited about the future development of Hong Kong."