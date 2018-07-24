Genting Signs As Platinum Sponsor of China Cruise Shipping

Genting Cruise Lines has signed on as a platinum sponsor of China Cruise Shipping 13 (CCS), organized by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) and scheduled to take place in Shenzhen, Nov. 1-3.

The two parties recently signed the deal, which calls for both groups to jointly promote the development of China’a cruise industry.

With Star Cruises in the Asia market since 1993, Genting has enjoyed a cruise leadership position in China, and also owns the Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises brands.

CCS aims to promote the development of the Chinese cruise industry, bringing together key players from the cruise lines along with suppliers, government officials, ports and other stakeholders, while promoting advancements in China’s industry-related policies.

The talk of the 2018 meeting will be about the future, with a “new era, new features” theme.

“That is based on Premier Jinping Xi and his push to develop China,” said Weihang Zheng, executive vice president and secretary general, CCYIA. “We see that the Chinese cruise industry is entering a new era. With the ups and downs over the last few years, we expect it will be another two or three years for the industry to stabilize. While we are seeing adjustments, this is the right time for new companies to strategically enter the market and prepare for the next step.”