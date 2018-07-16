Windstar Introduces Luggage Forward Services

Windstar Cruises is offering Luggage Forward, meaning guests can ship their luggage from their doorstep directly to their ship’s accommodation and home again, transforming the airport trek to traveling light.

Travelers can take advantage of this new luggage delivery service partnership with total confidence, according to a prepared statement from Windstar. Bags are guaranteed to arrive safely and on time. Luggage Forward offers the world’s first money-back plus $500 on-time guarantee.

“Windstar Cruises is very pleased to add this service to our selection of amenities and services,” said John Delaney, president. “Our guests are pretty intrepid travelers with well-developed packing skills, but whatever size your bag is, not dragging it through the airport enhances the ease and freedom of your travel experience. We believe this front-door-to-ship accommodation service will be valued by our guests.”

Luggage Forward is said to have more than a decade of experience and is recognized as the premier door-to-door, international luggage shipping service. They provide service to 200 countries and territories worldwide and a team of customs specialists handles all the country-specific paperwork to ensure seamless, on-time delivery, Windstar said. Travelers can track their shipment in real-time as it makes its way toward the ship. The service can be booked online, or by calling, and rates are transparent with no hidden fees or charges, according to the cruise line.