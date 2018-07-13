MJM Putting Final Touches on Azamara Pursuit Conversion

MJM Group is well on schedule to having the Azamara Pursuit ready for a handful of shakedown cruises later this month, following a massive four-month conversion of the vessel as the Adonia has been turned into Azamara’s Pursuit.

“We are handing over public areas (to the owner) and most of the cabin refurbishments have progressed well, many are handed over (to the owner),” said Gary Annett, CEO of MJM Group, speaking to Cruise Industry News while aboard the ship. MJM has overseen the project management of turning the former P&O ship into Azamara’s new addition.

It is the first time a major cruise line has awarded complete project management to one company.

“In terms of progress, we are on target,” said Annett, pointing out that between MJM staff, subcontractors, and the ship’s crew, there were around 900 people working onboard in the early-July Belfast heat.

Deck 8 has seen some of the most work aboard the 2001-built ship, with new balcony doors and completely new suites, while no stone has been left unturned ship wide as the budget for the project is estimated to be in the mid eight-figure range.

All staterooms have been completely gutted and rebuilt by MJM, including new bathroom modules.

Among his personal highlights, Annett pointed to Azamara’s Club Continent Suites, which are small but feature an updated color scheme inspirited by water, sand, wood and stone.

MJM was awarded the contract for the work in December, with the ship arriving in Belfast on April 4. From there it was all about demolition, with outfitting ramping up in late May.

The Northern Ireland-based company handled most procurement for the refit job, and contracted with Harland & Wolff to provide a number of other services.

It’s been a big year for MJM, which had completed some 20 cruise ship refurbishment projects by early July, and is busy planning for the fourth quarter and 2019, Annett said. In other news, the company is staffing up, with 30 positions open.

The Azamara Pursuit sails her inaugural voyage from Southampton to Norway on August 1.