Holland America's Orlando Ashford in Special Olympics Unified Sports Challenge

Holland America Line President Orlando Ashford participated in the first-ever ESPN | Special Olympics Unified Sports Challenge, held Sunday, July 1, 2018, at the University of Washington’s Husky Ballpark.

Ashford was among a group of executives who competed with employees, celebrities and Special Olympics athletes in multiple Unified Sports challenges in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics and the Seattle community, according to a statement.

Holland America Line was a presenting sponsor for the Seattle Art Mural project of the Special Olympics USA Games.

Actress Lauren Potter, most recognizable for her role as Becky Jackson in the hit television show “Glee,” teamed up with Ashford, along with Special Olympics athlete Mike van Zee and Holland America Line employees Erik Elvejord, Director, Public Relations and Dan Rough, Director Pricing and Demand.

“It was an honor to support and participate in the Special Olympics in our hometown of Seattle alongside Lauren and all of the inspiring athletes who show what can be accomplished with hard work, dedication and giving it everything you have,” said Ashford. “The Special Olympics embody what it means to be inclusive, compassionate and accessible, and we will continue to support its mission and advocate opportunities for all.”

Throughout the day, the teams rotated around 12 activity stations including Hot Shot Basketball, Penalty Shoot Soccer, Just Dance, Team Bocce, Inflatable Dart Board, Football Accuracy Challenge, Giant Memory Game and Golf Putting.

Van Zee is from Spokane, Washington, and started in the Special Olympics program in 1983 learning to powerlift. He first competed in the Special Olympics Games in 1988 and has gone on to participate in numerous Special Olympics, including the Special Olympics World Games.

