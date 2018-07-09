Jamaica Port Authority

Juneau and CLIA Appear to be Headed to Court

CLIA Logo

The Cruise Line International Association's (CLIA) lawsuit against Juneau is headed for trial, according to the Juneau Empire, which cited court filings that showed that mediation efforts had failed. A trial date has not yet been set.

In 2016, CLIA challenged Juneau that its passenger fees were in violation of federal law and also that they were not spent appropriately.

The City and Borough of Juneau collects $8 per passenger. CLIA charged that the funds were spent on projects that had no relationship to the cost or services provided to cruise ships calling in Juneau, and that the fees were excessive and illegal.

Juneau claims the fees are be used to pay for services and infrastructure benefitting the passengers and the vessels, including restrooms, bus staging areas, seawalks, crossing guards and more.

Local sources said that if CLIA’s charges are upheld by the court, such a decision could affect passenger fees in other Alaska destinations as well.

CLIA describes itself as a non-profit entity tasked with promoting the cruise industry.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide