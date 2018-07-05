Expedition Market: Are NCLH and MSC Next?

With the orderbook for expedition ships continuing to grow, following this week’s two-ship order from Seabourn Cruise Line, the question is if and when Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and MSC Cruises will join the expedition market.

Seabourn’s orders follow only days after Royal Caribbean Cruises announced its acquisition of majority ownership of Silversea Cruises.

In addition, Genting Hong Kong is building expedition vessels for Crystal Cruises.

NCLH owns Regent Seven Seas Cruises, but its ships are too big for the expedition market, which requires smaller, purpose-designed newbuilds; unless an acquisition of one of the existing brands is in the cards.

MSC has so far consistently pursued its single-brand strategy.

Among the niche operators, Ponant is building up the largest fleet of new vessels, while other traditional expedition companies are also renewing and expanding their fleets. And SunStone, which charters its vessels to operators, is planning a fleet of up to 10 newbuilds.

The current orderbook for expedition ships count 32 vessels slated to enter service from 2018 through 2022, for a large capacity increase in this market segment over four years. However, net capacity growth may be less as a number of older ships are expected to leave the fleet.

Nevertheless, the capacity increase will be relatively large for a small market segment that offer high-priced “experience” products to a relatively narrow demographic.

The companies are positive, although some operators express concerns that the segment could experience its first price war and discounting when all the new inventory hits the market.

Other challenges may include traffic build-up in the most popular turnaround ports and sailing regions and a potential shortage of qualified officers for ice operations and expedition staff.

For a detailed look at the operators, see the 2018 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.