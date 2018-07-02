Seabourn to Build Two Expedition Ships at Mariotti Damen

Seabourn announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent for the construction of two new ultra-luxury expedition ships with a new partnership between shipbuilders T.Mariotti and Damen, who will collaborate on the construction of the vessels under a common name MARIOTTI DAMEN.

“This is a groundbreaking moment for Seabourn and for luxury travelers, who will now find a new standard of authentic yet luxurious expedition adventures in new and amazing destinations few people will ever see,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “The combination of immersive experience, fine accommodations, and sumptuous amenities offered by these new ships builds on the success of our current product lineup and further demonstrates our leadership as innovators as we continue offering the finest ultra-luxury cruises available.”

The two ships make it 32 total expedition ships on the current orderbook, stretching between 2018 and 2022, according to the 2018 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Seabourn has traditionally operated the Quest in Antarctica seasonally, and offers its Ventures by Seabourn program on other select sailings, but now is moving into the hot luxury expedition market with dedicated ships.

The 170 meter, 23,000 gross ton vessels will add new capacity for Seabourn in Antarctica, the Arctic, and other exotic destinations around the world while meeting PC6 Polar Class standards. Each will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites, which will be home for up to 264 guests, the company said.

"The new ships will be a brand new innovative design, created specifically for the ultra-luxury expedition traveler, and will include many features that have made Seabourn ships so successful as well as a host of unique features designed to enhance the expedition experience. The first delivery is expected in June 2021 and the second ship is anticipated in May 2022," Seabourn said, in a statement.

Among the features are two submarines, a complement of kayaks and 24 Zodiac inflatable boats, which have operated as a part of the Ventures by Seabourn program offered in select destinations around the world.

“It’s been amazing to watch the growth of our expedition-style experiences since our first sailing to Antarctica in 2013 through today, where we now offer the Ventures by Seabourn program in a number of desirable destinations around the world,” said Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations and Planning for Seabourn. “A year ago we started developing the concept for this next chapter of our expedition story with dedicated ships built to take luxury travelers to the most coveted places on the planet and they will be thrilled to see these remote destinations in Seabourn style.”

Seabourn will announce design and service details for the new ships beginning later this year. Specific details about itineraries and booking availability will be released in early 2019. The first ship is currently planned to sail in the Arctic in late summer 2021, with a full winter season in Antarctica to follow.

T. Mariotti and Damen Shipyards Group announced the creation of a new partnership to build the ships.

T. Mariotti, which will celebrate its 90th anniversary this year, has a long-standing reputation within the cruise industry. Damen, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2017, operates in different sectors across the maritime industry and has recently announced its intention to move into the cruise market. The partnership between the two companies is a complementary fusion of expertise and facilities that will focus on the construction of cruise vessels.

This partnership will operate under a new common brand, MARIOTTI DAMEN Cruise.

T. Mariotti Managing Director Marco Ghiglione said: “We are very pleased to work together with Damen on the construction of newbuild cruise vessels as both Mariotti and Damen share a common vision of the future of the cruise industry. This long-term partnership will offer our current and prospective clients access to a comprehensive suite of shipbuilding services and capabilities in terms of high quality, sustainable vessels demanded by the cruise industry of tomorrow.”

Damen Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing Cruise Andrea Trevisan said: "We are very honored by this collaboration. The combination of T. Mariotti luxury cruise shipbuilding’s experience of long standing with the high-class facilities of Damen Shipyards Group represents a unique synergy in the cruise industry. Our partnership brings together two proud family businesses, both of which enjoy a reputation for shipbuilding excellence.”