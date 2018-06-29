Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Fram Meets Maud at Sea

Fram meets Maud | Photo: ANDREA KLAUSSNER/Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten's Fram met Roald Amundsen’s Maud from 1918 in a classic moment, which happened outside the western coast of Greenland.

The Maud was heading for her new life as a museum ship in Asker, Norway, and the Fram was heading north with guests from around the world.

Guests and crew gathered on the observation decks on Fram to witness the historical moment.

"It was a very special moment. Looking at the hull, you think about everything the vessel and her crew has been through, and how her men struggled and worked through years of extremely challenging conditions. Thinking about it is both mind-boggling and emotional," said  Ole Johan Andreassen, master of the Fram.

Fram meets Maud | Photo: ANDREA KLAUSSNER/Hurtigruten

The Maud was specially build for an Amundsen led expedition to the Arctic. After exploring the North East Passage from 1918-1924, the ship was sold at a foreclosure due to Amundsen’s struggling financial situation, and later sank in shallow waters in Cambridge Bay. In 2016, she was raised after 85 years below the surface. Now, she’s heading back home to Norway, according to a statement.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Working at Sea Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
OilComm
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report