Keel Laid for New Regent Ship Seven Seas Splendor

The keel laying ceremony was held today at the Ancona shipyard for Regent's Seven Seas Splendor. Delivery from Fincantieri is scheduled for 2020.

The ceremony was attended by Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, who was welcomed by Giovanni Stecconi, the Fincantieri Ancona yard manager.

Like her sister ship, the Seven Seas Explorer, delivered by Fincantieri at the Sestri Ponente shipyard in 2016, the new vessel will be 55,000 gross tons with accommodation for 750 passengers.

“Seven Seas Explorer has earned remarkable acclaim since debuting in 2016 as the most luxurious ship ever built. Now, her sister Seven Seas Splendor builds upon the success of that lauded ship as it strives to perfect uncompromised luxury on the seas,” said Montague.. “In our pursuit to exceed guest expectations, we are creating a work of art, from bow to stern. Wherever you turn on Seven Seas Splendor, you will be surrounded by elegance, comfort and hospitality."

Luigi Matarazzo, Fincantieri Executive Vice President New Building - Merchant Ships Business Unit, said: “We are satisfied to have the opportunity to partner for the second time with a ship owner like Regent Seven Seas Cruises. It means that we have met all the expectations of a company that has made quality and sophistication the distinguishing features of its business. I am sure that this vessel will represent another success for our shipyard in Ancona, which confirms its mission in the medium-sized luxury ships segment, but also for the Fincantieri Group, a leader in the cruise market."