Princess Offers Free Beverage Package Promo

Princess Cruises announced a Sip and Sail promotion offering free beverages onboard for select cruises on sale between summer 2019 and spring 2020.

Guests booking balcony, mini-suite or suite staterooms will receive a free Premier Beverage Package for two people. Plus, free Unlimited Soda & More Packages for third and fourth guests in the stateroom, the company said.

The Premier Beverage Package includes beer, wine by the glass and cocktails $12 USD and under, all non-alcoholic beverages including bottled water (500ml only), fountain sodas, fresh juices (if available), specialty coffees and teas, Gong Cha items, Frappes at Coffee & Cones, milk shakes (if available) and energy drinks. Additionally, all bottles of wine, one liter bottles of water, canned soda and bottled juices can be purchased at 25% discount from the menu price.

Examples of Sip and Sail cruise deals include:

Alaska cruise — 7 days: $1,749 balcony stateroom; $2,049 mini-suite stateroom

Alaska cruisetour — 11 nights: $2,599 balcony stateroom; $2,899 mini-suite stateroom

Caribbean cruise — 7 days: $1,399 balcony stateroom; $1,699 mini-suite stateroom

Mediterranean cruise — 7 days: $1,699 balcony stateroom; $1,999 mini-suite stateroom

British Isles cruise — 12 days: $2,949 balcony stateroom; $3,449 mini-suite stateroom

Scandinavia & Russia cruise —11 days: $2,649 balcony stateroom; $3,149 mini-suite stateroom